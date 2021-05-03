'Barrister Babu' April 30 Written Update: The Goons Reach Anirudh & Bondhita's Hotel

Barrister Babu April 30, 2021 written update: Anirudh teaches Bondhita table manners and how to use a fork and a knife. He introduces her to new cutlery and also teaches her how to hold it. He instructs her to dip the bread in the soup and eat it. Anirudh feels proud when Bondhita picks up the good habits easily. Anirudh then gets a gift for Bondhita and gives it to her. Bondhita thinks Anirudh gave her rasgullas but she gets delighted to find a camera in there. Anirudh tells her he bought it from London and wanted to give it to her the next day but he gave it to her a day prior to make it special. Bondhita thinks how she has only 10 hours left with Anirudh and decides to make each moment with him special. They take pictures in the camera and both of them decide to keep it safely with them as their most prized possession.

Barrister Babu written update: Meanwhile, the goons look for Bondhita and are adamant to find and kill her. One of the goons says that they will have to kill Bondhita to set an example amongst the other women, to never have a free mind and think independently. They say "we will kill one woman and teach a lesson to all the women". They decide to behead Bondhita and receive a reward from their Mukhiya. Anirudh calls Trilochan and the latter starts questioning their whereabouts.

Trilochan asks Anirudh where they are hiding and says he's worried for them. Anirudh says he's safe with Bondhita and Trilochan does not need to worry. Trilochan updates him about the angry villagers and how they're adamant about killing Bondhita. He says they have also kept a reward for killing her. Trilochan says he called the hostel and got to know they are not there too, which made him more worried. Anirudh says Trilochan does not need to worry where they are and also says he cannot tell him where they are, since the attackers must be listening to their conversation.

Meanwhile, the goons reach the hotel. Trilochan says he wants to speak to Bondhita once, to assure she's safe. Anirudh goes to Bondhita's room and asks her to open the door. The door gets jammed and does not open even when they try hard. Anirudh instructs Bondhita to shut the windows till he comes back. He rushes to the manager to get the duplicate keys. Meanwhile, Bondhita finds a shadow on her window.

Image Source: Still from the show Barrister Babu