Barrister Babu June 10 2021 Written Update: Thakumaa Exposes Trilochan

The Barrister Babu 10 June 2021 full episode had Thakumaa letting Trilochan and Anirudh realise that she knows Anirudh was disguised as Roopa to meet Bondita. Later, Thakumaa dresses up as a bride to bring out a truth that was buried for a long time. She tries to expose Trilochan in front of Anirudh and Bondita.

Barrister Babu 10 June 2021 written update

Thakumaa warns Trilochan

Barrister Babu June 10, 2021, episode began with Trilochan and Anirudh happily waiting to welcome Bondita. A bride comes in the palanquin. Trilochan says maybe Thakumaa has sent Bondita as a bride. Anirudh checks and finds Roopa’s dummy inside. As Trilochan asks who is it, Thakumaa shouts that Anirudh likes to become a bride and so, she has sent one. Trilochan thinks how did she know that Roopa was in fact, Anirudh. Thakumaa warns that the palanquin may be empty today, but tomorrow the old secrets will be out.

Anirudh enquires about the secret

Thakumaa says a woman’s heart is like a volcano and they made a mistake to awaken it as this fire will burn them all. Anirudh gets sad and asks what’s secret Thakumaa was talking about. Trilochan denies saying knowing about anything. Anirudh says that he will go to Thakumaa and see what she is doing with Bondita. Thakumaa cleans the gun and scares Bondita. She says that she will not hurt anyone but she doesn’t know what will happen next. Bondita pleads to not harm Anirudh as he did all this for her. Trilochan says they will go back to Tulsipur. Anirudh asks him about the secret again. He also tells Trilochan that he will fight with Thakumaa for Bondita’s sake. Trilochan asks how shall he explain that Thakumaa is not threatening and that there are some secrets that should never come out.

Thakumaa comes as a bride

The next morning, Trilochan and Anirudh see another palanquin coming. They get shocked as Thakumaa is seated inside as a bride. Thakumaa asks if they won’t welcome her as the bride. She takes her bag and goes inside the haveli. Trilochan gets shocked. Anirudh asks what she wants and why she is creating this drama. Thakumaa says that she is not here to take anything instead she will give Bondita’s responsibility to Anirudh.

Thakumaa exposes Trilochan

She also says that someone has to fulfil their old promises and take responsibility. Anirudh asks what she is talking about. Thakumaa says the one who had promised here is present here. She points her finger towards Trilochan. Anirudh gets shocked. Thakumaa says he promised her that he will take her responsibility but never kept his promise. She says he never married her but had sent this bridal dress thinking that’s enough to do.

