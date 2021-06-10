Barrister Babu June 9 2021 Written Update: Thakumaa Gets Aware Of Anirudh's Lies

The Barrister Babu 9 June 2021 full episode had Anirudh convincingThakumaa to accept his conditions. Post which, Bondita was getting ready to go to Anirudh's house to live. However, everything gets ruined after Thakumaa gets to know about Anirudh's secret as she finds Roopa's saree. Thakumaa stops Bondita from leaving and slaps her.

Barrister Babu 9 June 2021 written update

Anirudh blackmails Thakumaa

Barrister Babu June 9, 2021, episode began with Anirudh saying to Thakumaa that she will send Bondita to meet him. Thakumaa denies and says that she will never hand over her family’s girls to the landlord’s family. Anirudh blackmails her and says that her secret will come out and she will be in jail in no time.

Thakumaa agrees to send Bondita to Anirudh

Shomik and Rimjhim hug their daughters and cry. Thakumaa comes and stops them from leaving. Bondita wants to thank Anirudh as he didn't let her family get separated. Thakumaa clears the line she had laid to keep Anirudh away. She says that she takes her condition back to cut Anirudh’s hands if he ever comes to her place. Trilochan says it’s a miracle that she told something right for the first time. Sumati questions Thakumaa about sending Bondita to Anirudh's place for studies.

Thakumaa finds Roopa's truth

Bondita packs her bags. Anirudh gives Roopa’s belongings and asks Bihari to bury them somewhere. However, one of the sarees is left behind. Bondita sees the saree hanging to the railing and thinks that Thakumaa shouldn’t see it. Thakumaa goes out of the house and Roopa’s saree falls over her. She gets shocked seeing it stuck in the railing. Bihari and Trilochan prepare to welcome Bondita. Thakumaa gets the saree home and asks how did Roy Chaudhary get this saree. She recalls everything and starts connecting the dots and says that this is the reason how Anirudh knew everything.

Thakumaa slaps Bondita

Bondita talks to Tapur and hugs her. As she's about to leave, Thakumaa comes in and taunts her. She says to Bondita that let’s play a game. Thakumaa asks to decorate the pot. She blindfolds Bondita and gets Anirudh’s pic. Thakumaa instructs Bondita to apply Bindi to the picture and makes Bondita give Roopa’s avatar to Anirudh’s pic. Bondita asks if the picture is completed and Thakumaa agrees. Sumati gets stunned and everyone looks on. Thakumaa asks Bondita to see it. She removes the blindfold and says Bondita’s game is over now. Bondita gets shocked. Thakumaa slaps her and she starts crying.

