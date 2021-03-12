'Barrister Babu' March 11 Written Update: Bondhita Takes Efforts To Win Anirudh's Heart

In Barrister Babu 11 March 2021 episode, Anirudh tells Manorama that he cannot be a part of her plan because marriage is not some kind of game. He says he's already married to Bondhita's responsibility and apologises to her, for not being a part of her plan. Manorama tells him that she understands his problems and will look for another plan to complete her mission. She tells him that her love for her country is more important than anything. After she leaves, Anirudh vows that every time he develops feelings for Manorama, he will stop himself.

Barrister Babu 11 March written update

Barrister Babu 11 March 2021 written update: Anirudh comes back home and to his surprise, he finds Bondhita waiting for him at home. She tells him that she knows he did not have dinner and asks him to sit down. As Bondhita serves him dinner, Anirudh looks at her lovingly. He apologises to her for being rude to her and making her cry. Bondhita, tells him that it's okay and that she's happy to have him back at home. Later, Anirudh explains to her how becoming a Barrister is more important than becoming his wife. He tells her they are best friends and nothing can change their relationship.

Bondhita seems equally convinced by Anirudh's words and decides that she will not get distracted by her goal of becoming a Barrister. Anirudh then asks Bondhita to have dinner with him and they happily feed each other dinner. The next morning, Bondhita gets ready for school when Anirudh comes there and shows her the importance of reading a newspaper. He shows her a few news articles and Bondhita's eyes fall on an advertisement that sells magical vermillion. She decides to buy it and apply the magical vermillion so Anirudh never separates from her.

Bondhita goes to Trilochan and asks him for some money, to buy the vermilion. Trilochan gets happy when he sees Bondhita's efforts and asks her to buy a lot of those magical vermilion packets. He also tells her that she must make Anirudh apply vermilion, on her forehead. Bondhita goes to the market after school and buys 50 vermilion packets. On her way home, she spots Anirudh and gets happy that the magical vermillion has finally worked. She gets home and starts dancing around the house. Anirudh comes there and asks her if she was thinking about school, while dancing and Bondhita lies that she was thinking about her favourite subject. Later, Anirudh notices an advertisement has been cut out from the newspaper and Bondhita starts worrying.