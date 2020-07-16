'Barrister Babu' Written Update For July 15, 2020: Anirudh Gets Worried About Bondita

In the last episode, Anirudh apologized to the Pandits and left the house. But when he came to know about Bondita drinking lots of water, Anirudh asked her why she was drinking so much water. Bondita then informed him that her mouth was burning. And then the episode ended with Bondita telling Anirudh that he made her try so many things still nothing helped her to cure her habit of wetting the bed. Anirudh remains shocked listening to this. To know what happened next, read the Barrister Babu written update of 15th July 2020 here:

Barrister Babu Written Update - July 15, 2020

The episode of Barrister Babu started with Anirudh questioning Bondita if she doesn’t remember what he had said. And, Bondita replies to him and says that she remembers everything, but she thinks that whatever idea he is telling her to perform is useless as she still wets the bed at the night. Anirudh then tells Bondita that she has to give him some time as he is not a magician or have any magic wand that can cure her bad habit suddenly. But she says that she is running out of time, as Puja is near and she also feels guilty when someone blames Anirudh because of her. Anirudh then asks Bondita if she has any plan, and she says that he should send her back to her mother, as it is the only solution. But listening to this, Anirudh refuses.

On the other side, Trilochan also thinks and Bondita and decides to get her cured anyhow before the Maha Puja. And Trilochan than asks Bihari to call a Tantrik as he feels that only a Tantrik can get Bondita rid of her habit. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Anirudh is planning to get Bondita checked by a doctor as only 3 days were left for the Maha Puja. Mini then asks Anirudh that why is he not sending Bondita back to her mother, he refuses to her and calls a doctor. While Somnath listens to Anirudh’s talk he misunderstands and thinks that Anirudh is not well thus calling a doctor. Somnath than informs this to Trilochan and Binoy about Anirudh not feeling well and hence consulting a doctor.

Binoy and Trilochan listening to this go to Anirudh to ask about his health and what happened to him. Anirudh clears the misunderstanding and reveals that he is well and just speaking to the doctor for Bondita. Somnath then asks Anirudh if he is fine with a male doctor touching his wife. Anirudh then gets angry and shouts on Somnath for his low thinking, but Trilochan and Binoy support Somnath. And ignoring all the talks, Anirudh says that he doesn’t know about other women but he will take Bondita to the doctor. Bondita than gets scared when she hears Anirudh and Mini trying to instigate Bondita against Anirudh.

After that late at night, Trilochan and Bihari get Bondita to the outhouse, and she gets scared on seeing the Tantrik. Tantrick then starts performing a puja for Bondita, she tries to ask Trilochan about her but he tells her to keep quiet. Meanwhile, Anirudh gets to hear a scream and comes to check, and at that time Bihari stops Anirudh from going out and lies to him that Trilochan is doing some puja. While the Tantrik says to Trilochan that Bondita has to perform strong prayers to god so that her habit can be cured. And the episode ends with Anirudh suspecting Bihari.

