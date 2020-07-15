'Barrister Bahu' Written Update For July 14, 2020: Anirudh Apologizes To The Pandits

In the last episode of Barrister Bahu, Anirudh was asked by Trilochan to apologize to Pandit ji. Pandit also says that he has got blind because of the western lifestyle, and hence doesn’t believe that clothes matter so much. Anirudh doesn’t agree with Panditji’s perception, and he himself gave Batuk’s clothes to Bondita and made her wear it intentionally. Trilochan gets shocked and shouts at Anirudh.

Barrister Bahu written update - July 14, 2020

The episode of 14th July 2020, started with Anirudh admitting in front of Trilochan and priest that he asked Bondita to dress up like boy as they were practising yoga. Trilochan reminiscences about the flashback and thinks what if Anirudh reveals about Bondita’s habit of wetting bed. And listening to this, Trilochan tries to cover up but Anirudh argues with Priest. The main Priest tells Trilochan that has he called him to get insulted by his son and daughter-in-law. After that, Trilochan gets angry at Anirudh and tells him to apologize to the priests or else he will leave the house. Listening to this, Anirudh apologizes to the priest, and meanwhile, Bondita regains her consciousness.

Anirudh then leaves the house, and Trilochan somehow tries to convince the priest to let him organize the Puja. And at that time, Bondita comes there and Trilochan asks her if she is fine. He also tells her not to tell Anirudh about the punishment she got. Trilochan says that she needs to use her brain sometimes and refuse to do things that she feels wrong. Bondita tells Trilochan to remove the auspicious thread which he had tied on her hand, as she feels something wrong about it, but he refuses her and tells her not to question more.

After that, Bondita talks to Mini and shares with her that, whenever she thinks of helping her, she falls in trouble. Mini then thinks in her mind that before Bondita starts doubting her she should be attentive and alert. Mini then scolds Koyali. While on the other side, Viraj reveals Surmani’s truth to Sampoorna, and listening to him, Sampoorna gets shocked. And there Mini also tries to instigate Bondita against Anirudh.

Sampoorna apologizes to Viraj, and on the other hand, Mini asks Bondita to have food. Bondita recollects Anirudh’s word and questions Mini if she hasn’t served her sweet or salt. Mini sais no, and then thinks in mind that she has served her chilly. Bondita then eats the food and immediately runs to have water. Mini, very smartly, then informs Anirudh about Bondita drinking lots of water. And he goes to Bondita and asks her why she is drinking so much water in spite knowing that she cannot drink water before 2 hours. Bondita then tells him that she is drinking because her mouth is burning. But Anirudh asks her to control. The episode ends with Bondita telling Anirudh that he made her try so many things but nothing has helped her cure her habit of wetting bed. Anirudh gets shocked listening to this.

