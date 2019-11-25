Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget's Character Maya's Dictionary For The Season

The much-awaited television serial Beyhadh 2 is all set to premiere from December 2, 2019. The show will be telecasted on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The gripping promos and teasers ahs already gaining a positive response from the audience and fans. The lead character Maya, essayed by actor Jennifer Winget, is considered as the life of the serial. Many dialogues from season 1 of Beyhadh were also loved and are still remembered by fans. Amidst the hype of the second season, Jennifer has been giving insights into her character Maya. Here are some of the words defined by Maya, which also suggest that she will cross all the limits this time in the name of hate.

READ | Beyhadh: Best Looks Of Jennifer Winget As Maya From The First Season

READ | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget's Character Maya Is All Set To Commence Mahabharata

Tips from Maya:

READ | Beyhadh 2: A Glimpse Of BTS Pictures And Videos Of Jennifer Winget

READ | Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Almost Breaks Her Nails During Promo Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.