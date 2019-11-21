Beyhadh: Best Looks Of Jennifer Winget As Maya From The First Season

The serial Beyhadh, which aired from 2016 to 2017, gained a massive fan following owing to its gripping story and a stellar cast. The lead actor Jennifer Winget, who essayed the character Maya, was appreciated not only for her acting skills but also for the style statements of her character. Those who have watched the thriller-drama know that Maya wore only white colour dresses until she fell in love with Arjun played by Kushal Tandon. Before witnessing Maya's impeccable fashion sense again in season 2, let us take a recap of her dressing style in season 1:

Maya's all-white appearance:

In Beyhadh, Maya opted for a variety of clothes. Be it a formal or casual suit, the makers made sure to keep it all-white. Take a look at her all-white appearance.

The Bridal Look:

All the outfits of Maya and Arjun's wedding caught the eyeballs of the audience and fans. Maya sported a gorgeous navy blue lehenga for her sangeet, however, the yellow-green lehenga took the spotlight on her haldi. Her bridal look, however, was took everyone's breath away.

The outfit for Sanjh and Samay's engagement:

Beyhadh showcased the beauty of the 34-year-old actor's in a variety of outfits. Her maroon Indo-Western patiala suit paired with a golden colour net shrug stole the show during Sanjh and Samay's engagement.

Details of Beyhadh 2

The second season of Beyhadh will start telecasting from December 2, 2019. The serial will replace the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati and will be aired at 9 pm from Monday to Friday. Apart from Jennifer Winget, Bollywood actor Ashish Chawdhary and television actor Shivin Narang will play the lead. The promos suggest that this time Maya will cross all limits in the name of hatred.

