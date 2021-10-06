BB15: Tejasswi Prakash Says 'Bigg Boss Is My Baby', Leaves Contestants In Splits; Watch

Contestants in Bigg Boss 15 house have started facing challenges and tasks. In a new promo video of Bigg Boss, contestant Tejasswi Prakash cracked up her fellow contestants as she called Bigg Boss her baby. She also asked for her clothes, but Bigg Boss did not reply.

Taking to Instagram, ColorsTV recently dropped another promotional video of Bigg Boss 15. The video featured Tejasswi Prakash requesting Bigg Boss for her clothes. In the clip, the Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur actor told other contestants, "Bigg Boss is my baby." She further looked at the camera and said, "Humare pyaar ka izhaar kar hi do ab." (Confess your love now). The actor's fellow contestants begin laughing when she says, "Main aise rahungi aapko achha lagta hai baby. Humare kapde bhejdo baby." (Would you like it if I will look like this. Please send us our clothes). Jay Bhanushali, Vishaal Kotian and others could not help but laugh at the situation.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the well-known television celebrities. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor had earlier tried her hands-on reality shows with Khatron Ke Khiladi. While the actor is focusing solely on entertainment during her journey in the house, her participation in the show came as a shock to fans as she had never gotten into controversies during her acting career. Addressing her fans, Tejasswi shared an Instagram video and asked fans to keep supporting her. In the video, the actor revealed she participated in the show only to entertain the audience.

Tejasswi Prakash's trivia

Tejaswi Prakash began her acting career with Life OK in 2012. The actor went on to play Dhara in Sanskaar: Dharohar Apnon Ki. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Ragini on Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur on ColorsTV. The actor further worked in Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karan Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. In 2020, Tejasswi participated in Khatron ke Khiladi Season 10. The actor impressed the audience by performing all stunts bravely. She is currently competing with Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty, Akasa Singh, Pratik Sehajpal and others in Bigg Boss 15.

Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash