Watch Shaheer Sheikh & Tejasswi Prakash's Crackling Chemistry In New Track 'Ae Mere Dil'

Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash's soulful song Ae Mere Dil was recently released on the official YouTube channel of VYRL. Announcing the exciting news, Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Ae Mere Dil song's video. Composed by Jeet Ganguli, the song is sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar. Take a look at Ae Mere Dil song review.

Ae Mere Dil song video

The dreamy song begins with Shaheer Sheikh recalling flashbacks with Tejasswi Prakash. The singer croons a Shayari about falling in love again after a heartbreak. Tejasswi Prakash proposes Shaheer with a dessert in a restaurant. Shaheer is left speechless as he remembers his past relationship.

Further, in the music video, Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash share some quality time together. During their moments together, the former recalls his past and compares it with his present. In Shaheer's past relationship, he gets cheated on by his girlfriend and so he is insecure.

Towards the end, Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash come close to each other. Viewers can see the pair has finally fallen in love. However, there comes an unexpected twist. As Shaheer and Tejasswi are about to kiss, the former gets a flashback of his broken past and he takes a step behind. The song ends on an incomplete note.

Ae Mere Dil song's lyrics and the poem are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song is bankrolled by Jeet Gannguli’s production handled by Vibraphone Entertainment and music producer Prasad Shashthe. Talking about the song, VYRL's YouTube channel wrote 'The song talks about how some events in life, can make it difficult for you to trust people, especially loved ones. Every broken heart gets a second chance, it is up to you to embrace it'.

Netizens' reactions

Ae Mere Dil's music video received more than 290k views with 41k likes, within minutes of its release. One of the viewers commented, 'The song is amazing.. tune, rhythm , lyrics . Bt the visuals r the highlights... I took 3 rd time watching to hear the song well.. the very first n always look... My eyes only catch Shaheer shaheer shaheer n shaheer only.... No word for him, for his performance... Truly my lifeline', while another added, 'Beautiful song..Shaheer was just perfect..The way he expressed his pain and anger through his eyes was outstanding..Tejheer's chemistry was on point..loved it!'. Take a look at some more reactions below.

