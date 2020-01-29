'Bepanah Pyaar' January 28 Written Update: Raghbir And Pragati Celebrate Their Anniversary

January 28 episode starts with Raghbir and Pragati's phone call where Raghbir informs her of the plan on leaving in different cars to convince the family. They decide that Pragati will park her car at a distance and then join him. Pragati appreciates his efforts but was worried about Shefali's wellbeing. Raghbir then tells her that he gave all instructions to Priya and assures her that she will take care of Shefali.

In the hall, Aditi was seen convincing the family that they must wish Pragati. But the family was reluctant. Just then, Raghbir comes downstairs and Harshit asks him if he is ready for the meeting. However, Raghbir is clueless about it. Harshit then explains to him that there is a board meeting in the Royal palace and that it was decided late at night. Raghbir is not prepared for the meeting but Pragati comes from behind and says that they can do it. Harshit then tells her that she will have to go for another meeting in Noida at the Queen’s Hotel.

Raghbir then suggested that they can do the Noida meeting together and Harshit can attend the board meeting. However, Harshit refuses and Pragati and Raghbir both leave the house angrily. Kunti was mad at Harshit for not accompanying them. Harshit then says that both the hotels are far away from each other and the day will be gone by the time they get back.

Pragati and Raghbir attend the meetings with no interest and keep thinking about each other instead. During the lunch break, Raghbir calls her and apologises. Raghbir then reaches her and stars boasting about being handsome while Pragati is still crying. He convinces her to with him as they have both marked their attendance now. Raghbir gets her a change of clothes and takes her phone away telling her that both their phones will be switched off and his organiser will take care of everything.

At home, Harshit gets annoyed that Raghbir's phone is switched off. He then calls their organiser only to find out that they left. Kunti gets mad Harshit due to his failed plan. Meanwhile, in the car, Raghbir and Pragati watch a horror film on the phone. When she gets scared and buries herself in his chest, he takes a chance to kiss her. They cut their anniversary cake and Pragati insists that he take her to the Noida fair.

Sahas gets mad at Kunti and Harshit due to the failed plans. He then goes looking for them. At the fair, Pragati and Raghbir challenge each other to a gol gappa eating contest. Sahas then goes to Pragati's favourite restaurant in order to look for her. Meanwhile, Pragati tries an earring at a stall and later buys the one that Raghbir suggests.

