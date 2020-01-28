Kundali Bhagya Written Update January 28: Preeta Is Arrested Again!

In the last episode, Rakhi promises Sarla that she will not face any more problems from the Luthras. Sherlyn takes the edited video to the police. Karan tries to confront Preeta at her house but he finds himself getting attracted to her. Karan and Preeta share an intimate moment in shower and Karan ends up getting a wound. Preeta takes care of Karan’s wound and says she is doing it because Karan is her husband.

The January 28 episode of Kundali Bhagya begins with Rishabh saying that Sherlyn already knew how much Preeta matters, still she complained against Preeta. Sherlyn says she knew he will be angry on her and someone else would have complained against her. Rishabh shouts at her and warns her to not do any more stupidity like this again. She asks why is he believing Preeta to this extent? He says if his father was fine then he would have done the same.

Karan asks Preeta why she is doing all these for him? She says he should not think she is doing it because he is her husband. He then asks why does she care for him? She says it’s her nature. He says she is lying and asks why he is not angry on her? She says him to ask this question to himself to get an answer. Janki asks them to come outside. Sherlyn thinks that her plan is solid this time that now no one will believe Preeta and gets happy. Mahira comes to Karan’s room looks at his pictures. She recalls their moments and says she is missing him so much.

Janki says Preeta should cut the cake because it’s to celebrate her release. Before they cut, Karan gets a call from Mahira asking where is he? Suddenly police come to Preeta’s house to arrest Preeta. Mahira listens to that and gets angry knowing Karan is with Preeta. Sherlyn comes there and asks what happened.

Srishti says Preeta has already got bail then why are police here. Police say there are two new complaints against Preeta like cheating and half murder. Preeta denies and hesitates to go with them. Police arrest her. Police say they have proof and no one can save Preeta. Sarla and Preeta see Karan with hope but to no avail. Police take Preeta with them. Karan leaves from there and he recalls Preeta’s arrest, Mahira’s blame and how Preeta saved everyone at Mehandi.

Mahira says Karan can’t do this with her and he should spend time with her and not Preeta. She tries to call Karan in anger but Sherlyn stops her and asks how Mahira knows that Karan is now with Preeta. Mahira explains everything. Sherlyn happily tells that their plan becomes successful and assures Mahira that at the end Karan will come to Mahira only. Mahira gets happy hearing this.

Karan comes there in his car and Srishti convinces her and everyone leaves for the police station. Sarla tells Preeta that she trusts her. Preeta asks Karan believed her or not? Sarla says they don’t need anyone’s help. Preeta sees Karan with sadness.

