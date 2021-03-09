'Beyhadh 2' Actor Paras Madaan Gets Engaged To Long-time Girlfriend Soumita Das; See Pics

Actor Paras Madaan, who played the role of Rajeev Chandra alongside Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2, is a well-known actor in the TV industry. He got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Soumita Das in a ceremony recently.

Paras Madaan engaged

Paras Madaan of 'Beyhadh 2' fame got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Soumita Das on March 8 in a lavish ceremony in Siliguri. The couple hosted the ceremony at Mayfair Tea Resort in Siliguri. Surrounded by friends and family, the ceremony was a dazzling affair. Additionally, Paras' birthday falls on March 9, so it calls for double celebrations for the newly-engaged couple. The couple also danced on a romantic number at the ceremony:

Soumita Das took to Instagram to share images of her and Paras dressed to the T for the ceremony. Paras is seen in a waist-length deep blue bandhgala kurta with golden embellishments, matched with stark-white pants and beige shoes. Soumita looked elegant in a peach and cream off-shoulder gown with shimmer embroidery. The look was completed with a diamond necklace, matching bracelet, and earrings.

Soumita Das and Paras Madaan are also heading a production house named PM Productions. Their first production is Hastinapur. Paras will be also seen playing an important role in the series. It is directed by Soumyajit Ganguly. Soumita Das is also a trained Kathak dancer. She was also crowned as Miss North Bengal in 2010. Friends from the film fraternity showered the couple with blessings and good wishes on social media.

About Paras Madaan

Originally hailing from a theatre background, Paras Madaan debuted in the TV industry back in 2008. He shot to fame with the Star Plus channel's TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. He appeared alongside Harshad Chopda, Additi Gupta, Meher Vij, and Sushant Singh Rajput. His other notable works include his role in yet another Star Plus drama Nisha Aur Uske Cousins as Sumit. Later, Paras was also seen as Anwar in the hit romance drama Qubool Hai starring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover. He was also seen in a cameo role in Hamari Sister Didi and Keshav Pandit.

