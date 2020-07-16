'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 15, 2020: Tiwari Caught Red-handed By Anjoori

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is a popular comedy show that premiered on March 2, 2015. The series is one of the highest-rated TRP shows in Indian television and is reportedly one of the most-watched shows on the channel. Having been on air for almost five years, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain went off-air in the mid of March 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. But, the show is now back on air after more than three months. With all that said now, read to know Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written update for July 15, 2020:

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written update for July 15, 2020

The episode started as Vibhuti walked towards Angoori while Angoori tried to search for Tiwari. Vibhuti showed Angoori the gift he bought for Anita, after which Angoori told Vibhuti that Tiwari has been acting very suspicious lately. As Angoori asked him to go to that hotel he is in with him, Vibhuti handed her Anita’s gift and walked her to the auto stand.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

As Tiwari was about to leave, Romala started singing for him and the boys started spying on them. Vibhuti got Angoori to the hotel and said that Tiwari is with that lady there. When Angoori asked him how will they be able to see Tiwari and that lady, Vibhuti said that they will use the saree he brought for Anita as a gift to climb upstairs.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Meanwhile, Meenal and Anurag visited Anita because she called them over. On being asked about the sudden invitation, Anita said that Vibhuti was getting her a special gift because Meenal insulted him the last time. Meenal said that he did that to himself and she doesn’t know why Anita thought so.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Vibhuti rushed inside the house and said that he caught Tiwari red-handed and even bhabiji was with him. Anita asked where her gift was. When Vibhuti said that he forgot the gift at the hotel, Anita said that he was lying, and got very angry at him, saying that he insulted her yet again. She told Vibhuti that she had called Meenal and Anurag to show them her gift, but he seemed only interested in their neighbour's lives.

As Meenal made fun of Anita, Vibhuti asked Meenal to keep quiet. After Meenal and Anurag left, Vibhuti apologised to Anita. Tiwari reached home completely drunk. As Angoori was asleep, Tiwari woke her up and said that his head was spinning because of the cocktail Ramola gave him. Tiwari then went to the washroom and started puking. On seeing this, Angoori started crying.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.