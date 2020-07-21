'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Written Update July 20, 2020: Tiwari Insults Vibhuti Yet Again

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a comedy Indian television daily soap that premiered on March 2, 2015, on the channel &TV. The show is one of the highest-rated TRP shows to be aired on the television on this date and is reportedly one of the most-watched shows of the channel. Having been on the air for almost five years, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai went off-air in the mid of March 2020 due to the global pandemic. But, the show is back on air after over three months. Here is the written update for the episode that aired on July 20, 2020. Read ahead to know more-

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain written update

The episode started as Vibhuti visited Angoori. Angoori greeted him and said that she called him over today because she cooked some delicious dishes for him and also made medicine for his digestion. Looking at all this Vibhuti said that he is so touched by all this. Angoori asked him to let her know if he wants more as she is going in the kitchen now. Vibhuti requested her to stay with him and asked her to fan him with the paper while he eats as it is his wildest dream. Angoori said okay but she never got what he said.

When Angoori asked Vibhuti how was the food, Vibhuti said that he wishes to kiss the chefs hands. Angoori said that there is no need for that. As Tiwari walked in, he asked Angoori about why she was feeding this unemployed person (Vibhuti). Angoori said that Amaji had called her and asked her to feed some unemployed, needy person and so she called him, after listening to which Tiwari started laughing.

Just when Vibhuti was about to leave, Angoori said that one should never leave like this without finishing their food. While Angoori was trying to convince Vibhuti to finish his food, the grocery man walked inside the house with a bill of ₹15,000 and said that he distributed everything she asked for. Tiwari asked that when she already fed Vibhuti then why was she again distributing things and started yelling at Angoori. When Vibhuti tried to intervene, Angoori told Tiwari that Vibhuti will not pay for her but he will because he is her husband. When Tiwari denied, Vibhuti gave the salesman the idea to call the police.

At night Vibhuti again comes back to Tiwari’s house. When Angoori asked him to come inside, he said that he won’t because she insulted him earlier. He said that he thought she called him over as a friend but she called him because he was unemployed. Angoori said that it is a fact that he is unemployed as he had no job or business of his own. When Vibhuti said that she has hurt him, she apologised and said that she feels guilty about it.

As Vibhuti says its okay, she offers him some food. She said that she had made this for Tiwari but he can have it and will make more for Tiwari, later. As Vibhuti starts eating, Tiwari walks in and on hearing their conversation, started yelling at Angoori. Vibhuti interrupted and told Tiwari that he says nothing when he insults him but he should at least respect his wife. Tiwari yelled a little more on Angoori and left. Vibhuti told her that Tiwari doesn’t know how precious she is and doesn’t value her because people don’t value housewives. Angoori said that is why people don’t value him also.

