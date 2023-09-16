Bhagya Lakshmi Actor Akash Choudhary Attacked By Fans, Bharti Singh Shocked

Bhagya Lakshmi fame Akash Choudhary recently made headlines after a video of the actor getting attacked on the streets of Mumbai went viral on social media. He was hit by a plastic bottle by a fan after he refused to take a selfie with him. The clip surfaced online on Friday and quickly went viral.

Akash Choudhary rose to fame with his stint on the reality show MTV Spiltsvilla.

The actor currently works in the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Fan attacks Akash Choudhary

In a viral video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Akash was seen being harassed by fans who hurled plastic bottles at him. A group of fans ready to take photographs with the celebrity ambushed him as soon as he stepped out of his car. Akash asked the men to respect his personal space, but one of them tossed the bottle at him when he was smiling for selfies.

When things turned ugly, Akash kept his composure and merely responded, "Kya kar raha hai bhai?" Internet users criticised the fans for going over the line and insulting the social media influencer and actor and denounced the action.

Bharti Singh reacted to the video by dropping shocked emojis in the comments section. MTV Ace of Space 2 star Prakuti Mishra expressed her displeasure over the incident by calling it "truly sad".

Similar incidents of fans' unruly behaviour

Previously, Sonu Nigam was also manhandled by a fan after his concert in Chembur, Mumbai. The singer was tackled by a man as he was exiting the stage after his performance. When Sonu’s associates, Rabbani and Hari tried to guard him, the accused allegedly pushed the duo and they sustained injuries.

Ranveer Singh also became a victim of a scuffle on the red carpet of an awards ceremony in 2022. When the 83 star came in front of the fans, the crowd spiraled out of control despite strict security and an escort of the defensive personnel. The maneuvers caused a fight since the circumstances necessitated the use of force on his security's part. Ranveer suffered an unexpectedly severe blow to the face.