Star Plus recently premiered an all-new reality show Smart Jodi, which features some of the most famous couples in the world of entertainment. Some of the contestants on the show include newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Bollywood star Bhagyashree and Himalaya, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami and many others. The couples took to their social media accounts on Saturday and shared glimpses from the upcoming episode of the show, in which they will be seen reliving their wedding day in the midst of their friends and family. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul and fans can also watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bhagyashree-Himalaya wedding on Smart Jodi

Bhagyashree took to her social media account on Saturday and shared a glimpse from the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi. She first shared a throwback picture from her wedding day, 33-years ago and then shared the most recent picture of herself and her husband Himalaya in their wedding attire. The duo can be seen smiling ear to ear to ear as they get the opportunity to relive that 'big day' once again. She also mentioned that she would be sharing some 'memorable incidents' from the duo's wedding during the course of the next episode. She wrote, "Can you believe this... replicating what we did 33 years ago...re-living the big day of our lives! @himallay27 n me...We got married again thanks to #SmartJodi.... and shared some memorable incidents that people don't know."

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding

The much-loved newlyweds, who often give fans and followers glimpses from their life together also shared a short clip from the upcoming episode. The duo was seen in their royal wedding attire as they were surrounded by their family and friends. Several fans and followers took to the comments section and expressed how eager they were to watch the next episode of the show.

Arjun Bijlani Neha Swami wedding

Arjun Bijlani also headed to his social media account as he shared an adorable picture of him and Neha looking spectacular on their big day. He urged his fans and followers to watch the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi as he shared the memorable picture online.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita, @bhagyashree.online