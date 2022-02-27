'Smart Jodi': Release Date, Timing, Contestants, Judges And All You Need To Know

Bringing together the most famous celebrity couples on one stage, Star Plus has brought a new show called Smart Jodi to the audience. The show, which premiered on February 27, featured doting popular couples of television and film fraternity like recently-wed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as well as Arjun Bijlani with wife Neha. In the first episode, the couples were introduced to the audience piqued their interest to witness what is in store for them on the show.

As the fans await the next episode, check out the release date, timing, contestants lists, judges and more of the intriguing show on Star Plus. Moreover, know the OTT platform where you can watch the show.

Smart Jodi: Release date, contestants, judges and more

For the unversed, Star Plus' new show Smart Jodi features ten real-life celebrity couples and showcase their romance, love story, bond while engaging in fun activities. The show is adapted from the popular Telugu show Star Maa show Ishmart Jodi. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the show will also be available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Reportedly, there will be no judges of the show as the couples will have to complete the given tasks and reach the finale to win the ultimate title. From Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to Arjun Bijlani and Neha, check out the popular Smart Jodi contestants here.

Smart Jodi contestants

1. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita shared a glimpse into their shooting at the Star Plus show and urged the fans to watch her husband's debut on television. She wrote, ''The first day of my husband’s shoot 🤗I hope you are having fun baby ☺️😽 @jainvick Do not forget to watch my husband’s debut tonight at 8 pm in Smart Jodi on star plus.''

2. Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

The duo not only shared the romantic story on the stage but also brought their son to introduce to the audience. He wrote on his Instagram, ''Really excited and happy to be working with my better half for the first time .. need all your love and blessings''

3. Monalisa and Vikraant Singh

Actor Monalisa appeared on the show with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Sharing the pictures she wrote, ''And Suddenly You Just Know It’s Time To Start Something New And Trust The Magic Of Beginnings 🤞🤞🙏❤️… And My Feelings Are So Mixed… ‘ Happy’ ‘Excited’ ‘Nervous’ ‘Very Positive’ ‘Sleepless Nights''

4. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma showed their charming personality as they danced on the show. Sharing the video, Bhatt wrote, ''Love deeper. Laugh harder. Live longer together.''

5. Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan

Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan brought his jolly personality on stage with his wife Natalya Illina. He wrote on his Instagram, ''Full on fun, entertainment guaranteed''

6. Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya

Former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth is also featured on Star Plus' Smart Jodi with his wife Vidya. The duo is expected to their show their funny and entertaining side on the show.

7. Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli

Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, who got married in 2020, are all set to share the screen for the first time. Sharing the news on Instagram, Syal wrote, ''Beginning of a new journey 😇Need your love and blessings''.

8. Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari

Singer Ankit Tiwari graced the reality show with his wife Pallavi who made her television debut on the show. Sharing the news, Tiwari wrote, ''Feeling blessed and loved to partner with my real-life partner @pallavitiwari268 on the show.

Guys show your love to us and especially to Pallavi as it's her television debut.''

9. Bhagyashree and Himalaya

Popular seasoned Bollywood actor Bhagyashree graced the stage with her husband Himalaya and gave a glimpse into their love story. The actor shared a BTS video from the sets on Instagram and teased, ''Truth is revealed of how I got married''.

10. Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee

Popular social media star Gaurav Taneja aka flying Beast graced the show with his wife Ritu Rathee. Sharing a fun video from the show, he wrote, ''Got back in our wedding jodas after 6 years! Itni saari yaadein .......!!''

