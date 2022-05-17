Bharti Singh Apologises With Folded Hands For 'mocking Beard, Moustache' In Viral Video

On Monday, May 16, Comedian Bharti Singh issued a public apology after facing tremendous heat for allegedly making controversial remarks toward the Sikh community. In the past days, a video of Bharti has been doing the rounds on the internet wherein the comic poked fun at the 'benefits of having beard and moustache'.

During a conversation, Bharti joked, "Beard-mustache has many benefits, drink milk and put some of the beard in your mouth, it will taste nothing less than Seviyaan (a dessert). Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards, and spend the entire day removing lice from them)". This did not go down well with the Sikh Community and the SGPC Secretary filed an official complaint against Bharti Singh seeking strict action to be taken against her.

Now, the 37-year-old has taken to Instagram to clarify that the joke wasn't directed toward any religious community. She further apologised for unknowingly hurting the sentiments of many.

Bharti Singh issues an apology

In a video shared by her, Bharti Singh talks in Punjabi to tender her hearfelt apology claiming many people who are close to her have sent the viral video to her. The comedian urged her followers to watch the clip asserting that she never mentioned any religion or caste while making the joke.

"For the past one or two days, a video has been going viral. People have also sent this to me, sent messages that I have made fun of beards and moustaches. Please watch that video, I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it, or that people of this religion keep such beards and face such problems," said Bharti.

She further mentioned that it was never her intention to demean or hurt the sentiments of any community. Bharti with folded hand issued an apology adding that she herself is a Punjabi born in Amritsar. She concluded the video by stating that she's a 'Proud Punjabi'. Bharti added,

I was doing comedy with my friend but if it has hurt the sentiments of any section, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, I was born in Amritsar and I've always respected it. I am a proud Punjabi, too.

