Bharti Singh Has Proved To Be A True Animal Lover During This Pandemic; See Posts

Bharti Singh is a well-known Indian television personality and comedian. She has been in the entertainment industry for years now and has always made people laugh with her jokes and characters played. She has also managed to create a huge fan-base for herself over the years.

Despite being in the limelight for so many years, there are many facts about the star that many of her fans might not be aware of. One such fact is that she loves animals. She is a die-hard animal lover and in these few months, she has proved it too. Here are times when Bharti Singh proved to be a true animal lover. Read ahead to know-

Times when Bharti Singh proved to be an animal lover

The popular television personality is often spotted using social media platforms for some good cause. A while back, she was seen spreading awareness on how animals were suffering during the lockdown period and had urged friends and her fans to volunteer to contribute towards their well-being in times of such crisis. Bharti Singh was also seen praising some animal protection and shelter organisations who had lent their hand to save the lives of many animals. Take a look at her post -

The comedian was even seen pleading with the producers and moviemakers who hold a set in the popular Film City, Mumbai, to help feed the animals in and around the vicinity of their own sets. She had requested them to drop a bag of food once every 10- 15 days. She had even provided them with the contact number of those who could help them in doing so.

Recently, a video of Bharti Singh feeding and goofing around with a dog went viral and made the hearts of her fans melt. In the boomerang video, Bharti Singh is holding one end of a biscuit in her mouth and a stray dog can be seen holding the other half in his mouth. She is even seen feeding him biscuits with her own hands.

She recently posted a photo to urge her followers to be kind to animals. In the caption for the post, she added that animals were not for people's entertainement.

