Bharti Singh Puts Brakes On Pregnancy Plans Due To COVID; Says 'Can't Risk A Baby's Life'

In an interview with a leading news daily, comedienne Bharti Singh spoke about her family plans with her husband, Harsh Limbachya and revealed that they had to delay their plans to become parents due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Speaking about the same, Bharti Singh revealed that she and Harsh wanted to try for a baby this year, however, they had to put the brakes on these plans, as the cases recorded in the country continue to surge. Adding to the same, Bharti Singh remarked that she doesn’t want to take any chances and revealed that she can’t plan a baby at such circumstances.

Bharti Singh remarked that it is very risky to visit the hospital amid these times. Furthermore, she revealed that she is planning to have a baby next year, as she doesn’t wish to put a baby’s life under risk. If the reports are to be believed, Bharti Singh and Harsh met and fell in love on the sets of Sony TV’s Comedy Circus. The couple dated for nearly seven years after they tied the knot on December 3, 2017.

Recently, Bharti Singh made it to the news when she supported popular producer and TV personality, JD Majethia's online portal launch to support people affected by the novel coronavirus in the country. As per reports, the online portal raises money by giving fans a chance to meet their favourite TV celebrity.

The process goes by fans donating money directly to PM-CARES Fund through the website and the fan who pledges to donate will receive a video from their favourite television celebrity associated with the initiative. Apart from Bharti, television stars like Gautam Rode, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan V Grover, Ada Khan, Shubhangi Aatrey, Rupali Ganguli, Tejasswi Prakash, Rohitashv Gaud, Shailesh Lodha, too, supported the initiative.

Bharti's public plea amid lockdown

Recently, comedian Bharti Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a video to address the issue of animal cruelty during the lockdown period. The video features the actor requesting her fans to provide the stray with food, as several reports suggested that stray dogs near Film City in Mumbai were dying of hunger during the lockdown period. In the video, Bharti Singh also mentioned that people have to understand the situation of strays. Take a look at the video shared:

