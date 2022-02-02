Big Boss Fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee Engaged To Boyfriend Vishal Singh; See Pics

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was recently on Bigg Boss 15, took to her Instagram on Wednesday and broke the news about her engagement to her beau Vishal Singh. Singh shared several pictures of himself going down on his knees and popping the question and fans and friends headed to the comments section and poured in their best wishes for the couple. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently recovering from a surgery that we underwent post her eviction from the reality show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh engaged

The pictures saw the happy couple in comfortable attire at home as they smiled from ear to ear on their special day. Vishal was seen kneeling before his now-fiance with a ring box and a beautiful bouquet of flowers in his hands. Devoleena was seen in a back brace as she recovers from her surgery but seemed on top of the world regardless. He captioned the post, "It’s official 💍❤️

Love you @devoleena."

Have a look at the pictures here

The actor who rose to fame after her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Gopi Bahu also also commented on the picture as she expressed her love to her fiance as she wrote, "Yayyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Finallyyyyy…I love you Vishuuu.🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗". Singer Abhijeet Sawant, and other personalities wished the couple their best as they gear up to take the next step in their relationship. Several fans also poured in wishes for the duo and flooded the comments section with hearts and congratulatory wishes.

Image: Instagram/@vishal.singh786