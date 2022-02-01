Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was one of the contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, recently underwent surgery post her eviction from the show. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video while documenting her road to recovery. The actor had suffered an injury during the pole task for which she kept standing for almost 15 hours before falling.

Through a video on Instagram, Devoleena showed how she had been a warrior throughout the surgery and is courageously recovering from the pain. She has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home as well. The video had the song Dil Hai Chota Sa playing in the background. Apart from the video, the actor also penned a note with the video in which she is seen recovering at the hospital, walking around after the surgery, and returning home to unite with her dog.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her journey to recovery from surgery

In the note, the actor spoke about undergoing nerve decompression surgery, and how she has been keeping herself together while recuperating from it. “My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups and downs be it mentally, physically, or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from a complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery."

“Well that was the time when my confidence was completely shattered and I didn’t know how to deal with it without my mom or brother around me and had no time to think over it (not even a day), so I immediately went through the surgery. In this difficult time my willpower and my faith in God was my strength,” she added in her note.

Further, she concluded the note on a positive note and revealed that she will be back on the screen soon after recovering from the surgery. “And finally today, I am home with my love @angel_bhattacharjee after fighting with all the difficulties and challenges. I love you all. Thank You, Maa for your blessings and prayers. Thank You, Bhai, Shaan, Harshita, Sadiya, Jontu, Shristi, Lakshmi, Vikas for taking care of me. Thank you all my fans, well-wishers for keeping me in your prayers. And last but not least I really want to thank myself for not giving up on me, not even for a moment. Long way to go. Will take time to recover but I will. Very very soon. And yes no matter what, ‘Dil hai Chota sa, Choti si Asha’. Ganpati Bappa Morya. #devoleena #positivity #warrior.