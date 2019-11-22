Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is Playing Fair, Says Ex Co-star Mohammad Nazim

Some actors who share the screen space with each other on television shows, tend to share a close bond. These bonds often last even after their show is over. Speaking of such actors, Mohammad Nazim and Devoleena Bhattacharjee who shared the screen space in the show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya also share a great friendship with each other. The two shared great chemistry with each other on the show as they essayed the lead pair, Ahem and Gopi. Now that Devoleena is a contestant on Bigg Boss, it was natural for Nazim to be questioned about his good friend and co-star Devoleena who is currently a part of the controversial show.

Mohammad Nazim revealed that he was approached for Bigg Boss three times

Recently the actor was quipped by an esteemed publication if he was ever approached for Bigg Boss to which he replied with a yes. He also revealed that he was approached three times for the show. However, he replied that he could not participate in the show due to his other personal and professional commitments. He also said that he is keen to participate in the show in the future. The actor also went on to say that he believes that the show allows the participants to present their real and raw self to the viewers who watch the show.

Nazim said that Devoleena is playing a fair game

He was also asked about his favourite contestant for this season of Bigg Boss to which he readily said that he is extremely supportive of his former co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He also added that she is not shying away from showing her real side and is playing a fair game. He also revealed that he wishes Devoleena to bring the Bigg Boss trophy home. When further asked about his other favourite contestants, he also went on to say that he also likes Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's game inside the house. In the recent episode, Devoleena was seen having an ugly fight with Vishal Aditya Singh inside the house. She blamed him for adding fuel to the fire and deepening the wedge between Rashmi Desai and Sidharth.

