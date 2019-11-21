Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena's Mother Expresses Her Views On SidLeena's Chemistry

Bigg Boss 13 is a season filled with twists and turns according to fans. Right from heated arguments to physical clashes, fans have seen it all. The pool party episode from this weekend was a very refreshing episode to watch for the regular followers of Bigg Boss 13. The viewers credited Devoleena Banerjee for both the episodes. The main highlight from the episodes was her cute chemistry with Sidharth Shukla.

Read: Tara Sutaria And Other Young Bollywood Actors Who Have Stolen Fans' Hearts

Read: Chappak Star Vikrant Massey Says, 'We Are Not Doing Enough To Stop Acid Attacks'

According to the fans, their romance on the show added a flirty charm to the 13th season of Bigg Boss. During this, Devoleena's mother, in an interview with a media publication, spoke about the trending Sidharth and Devoleena romance. Devoleena's mother said that the two looked cute together. She also said that it is entertaining and also fun. She added that she got feedback from her family and friends who also enjoyed the Sidharth and Devoleena portions from the show immensely. Devoleena's mother felt that the two looked good together and it was also a break from the tension.

Devoleena's mother also spoke about Sidharth's old behaviour. She said that he was in an aggressive mode till that point but the viewers feel that his friendship with Devoleena brings out a fun side in him. She knows that her daughter extended a hand of friendship towards him and he accepted it. She is also happy to see that both of them are together and are not fighting or arguing like before. She also added that she is liking her daughter's game better post her re-entry.

Devoleena's mother also took a dig at Paras Chhabra and Mahira's actions. She told a news daily that she did not like what Paras did and also said that he could be so selfish. She also added that Mahira was in the mid-finale only because of Rashmi.

On being asked whether she would like to see Devoleena in Team Sidharth Shukla, her mother replied that team Sidharth was strong in the initial days and Devoleena was good there. She feels that people are enjoying seeing the two on the show. Her mother also spoke about Devoleena's outbursts so far. She said that Devoleena is a bit hot-headed. She also feels that Devoleena has not crossed any limits yet and she suggested that her daughter pray to God whenever she feels lost inside the space.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's New Pictures Have Taken Internet By The Storm

Read: Ellen DeGeneres Surprises A Lesbian Couple After Their Parents Disapprove Of Their Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.