Bigg Boss 13: Not Just Shehnaaz Gill, These Other Contestants Also 'flipped'

Bigg Boss 13 is all set for its grand finale on Saturday. Shehnaz Gill is one of the remaining contestants on the show. She is one of the most entertaining participants and also one of the reasons for the show extension. Even after being amongst the liveliest members of the house, she has been accused of 'flipping'. However, she is not the only one. Check out the other Bigg Boss 13 members who also flipped during the season.

Sidharth Shukla

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has always stated that he stands on his words and comments he makes. However, that does not really seem true. Sidharth Shukla has also flipped on the show. At the initial days, Shukla and Paras Chhabra were spotted as rivals on the show. However, now the situation has changed and they are one of the closest friends of the season.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla had one of the most controversial fights on Bigg Boss 13. These two contestants crossed all the limits when they busted out on each other. Despite all those ugly fights, Rashami and Sidharth Shukla are now spotted having funny moments with each other. Their changing equation was one of the shocking things in the season.

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz flipped like a coin from being close to Sidharth Shukla to being Rashami Desai's friend. As we know, at the initial days Rashami and Shukla never got along. Although currently Sidharth and Rashami are back to being friends, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla are still nowhere near to clearing things out.

Paras Chhabra

When the show started, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill were seen as being close to each other. However, Paras flipped his side from Shehnaaz Gill to Mahira Sharma. This was not the only time when he changed his equations with the contestants. He also changed his side from Rashami Desai to Sidharth Shukla.

Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala's flip was one of the top game-changers of Bigg Boss 13. Shefali Jariwala shifted her sides from supporting Rashami and Asim to Paras and Mahira. During the connection week, Shefali Jariwala entered the house again being Paras' connection.

