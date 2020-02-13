Bigg Boss 13: Instances That Prove Devoleena Bhattacharjee is Rashami’s True Best Friend

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. The show became immensely famous for its controversial issues and interesting tasks. Among all the contestants, there are four people who are confirmed to go in the finale, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, and Rashami Desai.

Among the finalists, Rashami Desai is one of the entertaining contestants on the show. She made many friends in the Bigg Boss house. Her best friends include Asim, Arhaan, and Devoleena. Among her friends, Devoleena has been her best friend even before the show. Let us take a look at some of the instances that proved Devoleena Bhattacharjee is Rashami’s true best friend.

Instances that proved Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friendship

Devoleena supported Rashami in tasks and strategy

During every task, Devoleena was seen helping Rashami even when she was from a different team. That situation proved that she was always there for her. She also used to make her understand the situation in the house and which people to stay away from and which people to talk to. However, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got evicted and Rashami Desai also mentioned that she misses her.

Devoleena came into the house and slammed Rashmi

When Devolenaa came into the house, she slammed Rashmi for accepting Arhaan's lies. She made her understand the situation and told her that Arhaan is not a good choice for her as a partner. However, Rashmi was confused about the situation and stood by Arhaan's side.

Family week

During the connection week, Rashami came across Arhaan's truth and she was shocked after hearing the news. However, it is said that she pretended to know everything about Arhaan's life but she did not. Devoleena Bhattacharjee supported her during this situation too.

