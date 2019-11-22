Bigg Boss 13 | November 21, 2019 Written Update: Sidharth And Asim Get Into A Heated Fight

The Bigg Boss Season 13 episode which aired on November 21 began with Sidharth Shukla asking for clarification about their plan of making Hindustani Bhau their captain and saving Rashami Desai. This led to indirect arguments between Rashami, Shefali Zariwala and Siddharth. Shefali says whatever talks are going on, came from Bhau. Rashami says she spoke Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali and walks out of the room after Siddharth taunts her. Meanwhile, Siddharth and Asim Riaz get into an ugly spat again Siddharth pushes away Asim.

A lot of arguments were seen happening in the house. Later, Sidharth too blames Shefali for provoking inmates in the house and making them fight. Vishal Aditya Singh tries to explain the current situation to Devoleena. In the midst of this, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill gets involved in a fight with Shefali and they blame each other for provoking Siddharth and Asim.

Devoleena breaks down into tears after Vishal breaks her trust and they also get into a heated argument. Asim and Sidharth’s fight continues for long resulting in too much aggressiveness. In a meanwhile, Mahira tells and others to stop their fight. Asim and Sidharth. Later, Asim comes into the garden area and threatens him. But Sidharth pushes Asim once again and Vishal intervenes to stop the fight.

Paras Chhabra says that Shefali is the one who is the reason behind this entire ruckus. Meanwhile, Paras tries to calm down Vishal. He says that Rashami is the main culprit here for all the fights. Later, Sidharth tries to clear things out with Shefali. Paras and Bhau end up pushing each other.

The next day, contestants wake with the song Tu Kheech Meri Photo. Shehnaaz says she will not ditch Siddharth no matter what happens. She says that she is irked with Arti Singh who accused her of certain things the other day. Devoleena talks to Arti about whatever Shehnaaz talked to her about and Arti who then talks to Sidharth about the same.

Later, Bigg Boss asks both the teams to name candidates for the position of captaincy. Later on, Bigg Boss asks both the teams to name four candidates for captaincy and had a discussion about the same with Sidharth, Khesari Lal Yadav and others. Rashami backs out from candidature thereby supporting Bhau and Devoleena.

Later, Bhau takes his and Shehnaaz’s name for captaincy. On the other hand, Paras says that they haven’t chosen any name and because of this Sidharth’s team gets a chance to choose two more candidates. He talks about Asim and Himanshi. But Vishal and others ask him to take his own name. Contestants begin with the captaincy task.

