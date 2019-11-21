Bigg Boss 13 Written Update November 20: Mahira Flirts With Sidharth

The episode started with Asim talking to Vishal about Sidharth that turned into a heated argument. Sid and Asim's arguments turned into abuses and Bigg Boss warned them to get into a physical fight. Paras, and Mahira, who were on Sidharth’s side for the task, tried to calm things to which Aarti and Devoleena reacted, saying that they are trying to add fuel in the fire.

All the housemates tried to calm both Sidharth and Asim. After all the chaos, Bigg Boss announced that the wedding task for the day was over. Acting as parents, Rashami and Bhau had a fun moment with Shehnaaz who was acting as their daughter for the wedding task. While gossiping with Mahira and Paras, Shahnaz said that the third group was formed in the house referring to Asim, Shefali, and Himanshi. Overhearing Shefali and Asim's conversation in the night, aarti took Sid's side and defended him. But she also mentioned how he has been fooled by Paras and Mahira. Planning to not cross Sid's path, Asim, Himanshi and Shefali discussed that if Bhau becomes captain they will request him to give difficult duties to Sid.

The wedding task resumed the next day, and Shehnaaz asked Sid to express his feelings for Rashami after telling him to say good things about her. Later Shehnaaz asked Asim to state good qualities of Sid, to which Asim said that Sid is a trustworthy and reliable person. Though he praised Shehnaaz, he said harsh things to Rashami. After a fun moment during the task, Shehnaaz announced Paras' team to be the winners of the task. Later, Mahira gets triggered by Shefali for the comment on her lips.

In the evening Sid and Mahira had a friendly moment. Vishal went to Sid and gave a sneak peek of his discussion with Devoleena. Devoleena told Vishal that Rashami and she had a discussion in which she said that they will give their vote to Bhau for captaincy so that Rashami can get immunity.

