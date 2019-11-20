Bigg Boss 13 | 'Parents' Rashami And Hindustani Bhau Gear Up For Shehnaaz's 'swayamvar'

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. In last night’s episode, a new task was introduced to the housemates. Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamwar was announced and Hindustani Bhau and Rashami Desai were made to play the role of her parents. Read ahead to know more about Rashami and Hindustani Bhau gearing up for Shehnaaz’s swayamwar-

'Parents' Rashami and Hindustani Bhau gear up for Shehnaaz's 'swayamvar'

Yesterday, Shehnaaz Gill’s swayamwar was announced as a task, in which Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla were made the contestants. However, in the middle of the task, Siddharth and Asim started fighting which ended up halting the task. In the upcoming episode, there is some fun to be witnessed between Shehnaaz and her fake parents as they strategise on how to play the task and whom to choose between Chhabra and Shukla.

In the promo of tonight’s episode, Shehnaaz is seen putting forth some weird conditions before she decides who the dulha would be. Rashami is seen telling Shehnaaz that if she picks Siddharth Shukla, she is better off unmarried. Shehnaaz and Bhau are seen laughing about something and he suddenly tells her, “Laafa marunga,” as she rolls on the floor laughing. Khesari and Shefali Jariwala also join in their funny banter about picking a groom for Shehnaaz between Paras and Siddharth in this 'swayamvar' task. Take a look at the promo-

Since a fight broke out between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, the task was paused by the housemates. Now, it will be interesting to see whose side Shehnaaz picks among Paras and Siddharth. In the preview, Shehnaaz is seen destroying one side’s mandap and trying to get attention from housemates. Now, whose mandap she destroys, and how will the fight between Siddharth and Asim affect the task, is a thing to see. Stay tuned for more updates.

