Bigg Boss 14: Host Salman Khan To Charge ₹16 Crore Per Episode For 'Weekend Ka Vaar'?

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched Indian reality television show with the highest rated TRP. A few months back, Bigg Boss 13 concluded with Siddharth Shukla winning the show and Asim Riaz becoming the runner up. Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for the longest time and has received immense love and appreciation from the audiences. Reportedly, not only will Salman Khan be back to host Bigg Boss 14 but he has also asked for higher pay. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Salman Khan to charge ₹16 crores for each episode?

The Bigg Boss 13 has been the best and most popular seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of this reality television show to be hosted by the Bollywood actor yet again for the eleventh time in a row. If the global pandemic had not occurred, the superstar would have already started shooting for the show and the initial promos of Bigg Boss 14 would be out by now. But, because the entire world has been on a standstill due to the global pandemic, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have pushed the show ahead.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

After Bigg Boss 13, there were rumours about Salman Khan quitting the show. But, recent reports suggest that not only will the actor be hosting the show again but will also be paid more. Reportedly, Salman Khan has asked for ₹16 crores for each episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, that is two times a week. Reports also suggest that for Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan was charging the makers of the show an amount between ₹12 crores to ₹14 crores per episode for Weekend Ka Vaar.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Reportedly, the shooting for Bigg Boss 14 is likely to begin from the last week of October, and Bigg Boss 14 will have a jungle theme. Earlier this month, the production house had started the online registration, followed by online auditions to zero in on the contestants. Reports also suggest that the participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. Even though the channel and the production house will adopt the necessary safety measures, the rules to the tasks to the wild card entries and everything will apparently remain unchanged. Reportedly, the 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.