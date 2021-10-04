'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Umar Riaz Claims 'intellect On Show Will Be Higher This Year'

The latest season of Bigg Boss has participants from various fields. As the show began on October 2, the buzz among the fans had already started. Talking about his participation in the show, Umar Riaz, brother of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, had some speculations about the 15th season. He believes the intellect level would be higher in this season of Bigg Boss.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, taken ahead of his entry in the show, Umar Riaz claimed the show would be a treat for doctors, lawyers and engineers. Umar, a qualified doctor, said the contestants would open up about their backgrounds, education and other things in the show. They would unfold things and talk about their professions. As there would be many educated individuals, Bigg Boss 15's intellect would be higher. More educated people would bring a better maturity level to the show, quipped Riaz. Umar Riaz joined Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpalm Nishant Bhat and other contestants. Tejasswi Prakash is an engineer, while Prarik Sehajpal is a law graduate. In the interview with the news outlet, Umar Riaz was also asked about the one thing he would not fight about in the house. The surgeon said he does not want to fight for things such as tea or food. Riaz believes food and tea are petty things to fight over. If someone disrespects him or his friend, he will take a stand.

When Umar Riaz visited his brother in Bigg Boss 13

Umar Riaz had earlier made an appearance in the controversial reality show during its 13th season. He paid a surprise visit to his brother Asim Riaz during the family week. Umar Riaz also gave some advice and good news to his younger brother. He further interacted with Asim's fellow contestants. The surgeon thanked Sidharth Shukla for being Asim'a elder brother in the Bigg Boss house.

Umar Riaz confirmed the news of his participation on September 23, 2021. Taking to Twitter he expressed how he was delighted to be a part of the show. He also urged his fans to keep supporting him. He wrote, "Guys it’s confirmed that I'll be entering #bb15 house. I've always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish you'll be supporting me in this journey as well."

Image: Instagram/@umarriazz91