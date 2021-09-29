Last Updated:

Bigg Boss 15: From Karan Kundrra To Umar Riaz, Here's The Confirmed List Of Contestants

Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 premiere on October 2, here's a look at the confirmed list of contestants, including actors Karan Kundrra & Shamita Shetty among others.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARAN KUNDRRA/ @TEJASSWI PRAKASH/ TWITTER/ @UMAR RIAZ


Bigg Boss 15 is set to mark its grand premiere on television on October 2, 2021, only two weeks after the Bigg Boss OTT finale, which saw actor Divya Agarwal bag the trophy, while Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat bagged the runner-up positions. The show will be jungle-themed this time, and the promo videos released by Colors TV are piquing fans' curiosity. 

Well-known faces from the entertainment industry, starting from Asim Riaz's brother Umar to popular TV actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash among others, are bound to create fireworks in the controversial house this season. Take a look at the confirmed list of contestants so far, who are set to raise the entertainment quotient in Bigg Boss15. 

Confirmed list of contestants to star in Bigg Boss 15

  • Karan Kundrra

After debuting with the show Kitani Mohabbat hai, the actor amassed a great fan following post his stint in MTV Roadies and Love School. Last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Karan Kundrra is set to raise temperatures with his ferocity. His entry into the show was revealed by makers in a recent promo clip, along with three other contestants. 

  • Umar Riaz

Brother of former Bigg Boss finalist Asim Riaz, Umar is a doctor by profession, who rose to fame during Asim's stint in the show. After gaining mileage through his expert opinions on matters inside Bigg Boss 13 house, Umar, who is quite active on social media, has attracted a fancy fan following. 

  • Tejasswi Prakash

Having several TV shows, reality shows, music videos, and web series in her kitty, the Khatron Ke Khiladi:10 star will be marking her entry into the Bigg Boss house next month. 

  • Donal Bisht

Known for portraying Sharanya in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Bisht is a popular TV face, who was last seen in Dil to happy hai Ji.

  • Simba Nagpal

After swooning the audience with his dreamy looks in MTV Splitsvilla season 11, Simba Nagpal has also appeared in various TV ad commercials. 

  • Nishant Bhat

Last seen in Bigg Boss OTT, the choreographer went on to become the top 5 contestants in the show. Having appeared in the TV reality show Jhalak Dikhlajaa in 2013 alongside Shilpa Shukla, Bhat is all set to enter the reality show in October. 

  • Akasa Singh

Swaying the audiences with her chart-topping hit, Naagin, famous singer Akasa Singh has also made an appearance in the movie Kheech Meri Photo as well as the reality show India's Raw Star. 

  • Shamita Shetty

Joining other contestants is one of Bigg Boss OTT's top contenders and Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty. She is a popular face in the Industry and has been grabbing headlines owing to her relationship with Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Raqesh Bapat. 

  • Pratik Sehajpal

Also appearing in Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik emerged as a strong contestant, who quit the show after taking the money bag. He has appeared in Love School season 3 as well as the web series Bebaakee. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARAN KUNDRRA/ @TEJASSWI PRAKASH/ TWITTER/ @UMAR RIAZ)

 

