Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Gehraiyaan, in which he will take on a role alongside Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Deepika Padukone. The actor has now gone to the sets of Bigg Boss 15 to promote his upcoming film at the reality show's finale. He made an entry at the sets of the show in style as he arrived on his Harley Davidson. Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Siddhant Chaturvedi arrives on Harley Davidson to promote Gehraiyaan

The actor arrived in set in style to promote his upcoming film at the much-awaited Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. The actor posed alongside his stylist Harley Davidson in an all-denim look and took the fashion quotient up a notch. He donned a denim jacket, with which he wore a white t-shirt and wore a matching denim pair of jeans. He then completed his look with black ankle-length boots.

Have a look at the pictures here

The actor recently took to his social media account and flaunted his all-new Harley Davidson. He was over the moon about it and posed for several pictures with it in a warehouse-like location. He wore a leather jacket and jeans as he struck some cool poses. He wrote, "Harley Le Li." as he captioned the picture.

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently gave fans a glimpse into his character Zain for Gehraiyaan. He shared several scenes from the film featuring his character and the video opened with a voice asking the actor if he feels guilty. The words 'selfish' and 'self-aware' also appeared on the screen, making fans wonder what the actor was going through. He captioned the video, "Chaos - personified. This is Zain. - Not your boy next door. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11".