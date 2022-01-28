'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik To Urvashi Dholakia, Actors Arrive At BB House

Big Boss 15 Grand Finale stage is all set and the fans are excited for the revelation of the name of the BB 15 winner. The contestants of the show have already entered the finale week and the winner will be declared on Sunday, January 30, 2022. The finalists of the most controversial reality show include Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rakhi Sawant. Meanwhile, winners from the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, namely, Gauhar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia, and more have arrived at the Bigg Boss house which makes the show 100 times more interesting to watch. So, here is a list:

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik, who was the winner of Season 14 of the highly-anticipated show, will also be seen in the Bigg Boss house. She was spotted outside the BB house wearing a floral skinny top and a ripped sky blue pair of jeans.

Urvashi Dholakia

Former Bigg Boss winner Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika of the Television industry arrived at the sets of the reality show for its Grand Finale. The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor looked gorgeous in a wine-coloured saree. She even revealed that she sees Pratik, Tejasswi and Shamita in the top three finalists.

Gauhar Khan

Ishaqzaade actor Gauhar Khan looked every bit gorgeous as she was clicked by the paparazzi outside the sets of Bigg Boss 15 house. In a viral video, Gauhar, who often makes her mark in almost every season of this reality show, chose to go for all white for the Grand Finale.

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati, the winner of one of the seasons of Bigg Boss, looked dashing as he arrived for the Season 15 Grand Finale. He looked like a perfect gentleman in a black suit. Gautam also made his entry in one of the hit seasons of Bigg Boss, that is Season 13.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari will also be seen in the upcoming finale episodes of Bigg Boss Season 15. She was clicked in a beautiful black gown ahead of the shoot. Shweta recently came under the radar of controversy after she made remarks during the promotions of her upcoming web series BraFitter.

The Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will be an unmissable event for all the BB fanatics. On one hand, where fans and followers of the reality show are not able to control their excitement level, on the other hand, the finalists are nervous about the finale.

Image: Instagram/@iamgujarat/bollywood_clubs797496