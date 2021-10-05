'Bigg Boss 15': Pratik Sehajpal & Jay Bhanushali Indulge In Heated Argument In New Video

The famous reality show Bigg Boss 15 has finally started amid much fanfare. The show which is known for intense fights between the inmates during the tasks has come up with the new season. With the new season, the latest inmates to join this bandwagon are Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali. In the latest promo video, the two got into a heated argument during a task where Pratik was seen hiding the map of the junglewasis in the main house.

This led to a massive argument between the two where the two lost their cool on each other and even got physical. The map was important for the contestants to survive in the jungle area for the next few days. While Jay is looking out for the map, Pratik stops him and a fight breaks out between them. Jay Bhanushali ends up abusing Pratik and the latter grabs him by the collar. Later, towards the end of the promo video, Pratik was seen breaking the glass door of the house in his anger.

This is not the first time that the two indulged in heated conversations. Earlier, in another promo video, the two indulged in a fight. In the Bigg Boss 15 new promo video shared by the makers of the show, Pratik Sehajpal is seen pointing out a cup lying around and asking, who has left it there. He asked other contestants to keep their respective cutleries in their respective places. Followed by the verbal fight, things took an ugly turn when Pratik, who refused to end the argument and said that he will start throwing things out of anger.

For the unversed, the show currently features 16 contestants including — Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Vidh Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff, and Simba Nagpal. The house is currently divided into two halves based on the show’s format this year with the jungle theme.

