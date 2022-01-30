'Bigg Boss 15' Winner: Who Is The Winner And Runner-up Of The Reality Show?

The popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 is finally coming to a conclusion, with its grand finale slated to happen on Sunday, January 30. The controversial house witnessed a rollercoaster ride in the latest instalment as well, with contestants like Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt surviving the whole journey and making it to the top 5. As the deciding moment inches closer, reports are claiming that either Karan Kundrra or Pratik Sehajpal have lifted the trophy, while names of Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are doing the rounds for the runner up position.

Who is the winner of Bigg Boss 15?

During the first part of the finale that aired recently, actor Rashmi Desai missed the top stops and headed for an elimination. While the close-knit Jodi of Karan and Tejasswi, also referred to as #TejRan, has been winning over the love of audiences for a long time now, Nishant and Pratik have been wooing fans since they first appeared in Bigg Boss OTT, which actor Divya Agarwal won.

The second, and final part of the Bigg Boss 15 finale will also see a special tribute to former BB winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill will take to the stage and perform in his remembrance. Some of the former winners of Bigg Boss will also enter the house to entice the top 5 to take a bag full of money and exit the show immediately. In a recent promo clip shared by Colors TV, one can see Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari among others bring forth the lucrative offer.

Sharing the clip, Colors TV wrote, "Bigg Boss ke ghar aaye hai ex-winners lekar 10 lakh ki prize money. Kaun hai woh jo choose karega trophy ke badle mein yeh rakam?" The finale will premiere tonight at 8 PM & 10.30 PM on Colors TV.

