'Bigg Boss 4 Telugu': Devi, Lasya & 5 Other Contestants Nominated For Eliminations

As per the recent episode of Bigg Boss 4 Telegu, Devi Nagavalli, along with six other contestants, has been nominated for this week’s elimination round. Karate Kalyani, who was eliminated in the previous week, used her Bigg Bomb opportunity to nominate Devi Nagavalli for the nomination process. Besides Devi, contestants like Lasya, Ariyana, Monal, Harika, Kumar Sai and Mehaboob, too, have been nominated for the elimination round.

The nomination list for the week

Adding excitement to the nomination process, the makers of Bigg Boss placed a fire stand in the house and the contestants were required to throw the pictures of any two people, who they want to nominate for eliminations this week. Noel used his special power to nominate fellow inmate Lasya Manjunath. Karate Kalyan, while bidding adieu to the show, warned the rest of the housemates to be alert of Devi, citing that she was very smart and had an influential presence in the house.

In the earlier episode, Devi attracted criticism, when she lashed out at Amma Rajasekhar for hurling mediocre comments and jibes at the housemates. Surya Kiran became the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. More so, Devi called out Amma Rajasekhar and Kalyani 'zeroes' in the house in the hero-zero task. Now, fans, on social media, have predicted that this was the reason why Devi was nominated by Karate Kalyani. Take a look at how they have reacted to this week’s nomination process.

Fans react

Amma rajasekhar is unfit for big boss.. He can't take just one negative comment and not even understand what is bigg boss game.. I will stand with devi and lasya here.. — Pradeep (@deeputrashers) September 20, 2020

*PLEASE SUPPORT DEVI NAGAVALLI*

The time has come to support *Devi Nagavalli* to save from Elimination.

From now on we all can start voting through *Disney+Hotstar App* & by simply giving 10 missed calls from you're SIM 1&2 to

*888 66 58 207* In Detail:

Sim 1: 10 missed calls pic.twitter.com/WpONkKHJm3 — Devi Nagavalli (@Journalist_Tv9) September 21, 2020

Emaina anukondi

Devi Nagavalli was on point today

Excellent stuff as of now #BiggBossTelugu4 — Bigg Boss 4 Telugu (@BiggBoss4offl) September 19, 2020

Bigg Boss

Produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18, Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game, which has been extended into seven individual languages spoken in India. Bigg Boss was first aired in Hindi through the Sony channel, however, the show later shifted to Colors TV channel. Actor Salman Khan has been hosting the Hindi version of the show for the past 10 years, meanwhile, Nagarjuna hosts the Telegu version.

