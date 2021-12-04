Bigg Boss Fame Aly Goni To Marry Jasmin Bhasin 'in A Few Days'? Here's What We Know

Actor Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship was fuelled in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. The two who participated together in the reality show, are often seen together at various public events while professing their love for each other. The two were best friends until love blossomed between the two during their stint on the show. Now, it seems that the fans can hear the good news about their marriage soon.

Recently, Aly took to Instagram and congratulated her ‘jaan’ Jasmin for buying a new house. He penned a note while praising Jasmin’s hard work which made it possible. He wrote, “I m so so sooo proud of you. Congratulations on ur new house meri Jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this.” Jasmin commented on Aly’s post and wrote, “Our home.” Aly's sister Ilham Goni also commented, “Allah har buri nazar se bachaaye (May God protect you from the evil eye).”

Aly Goni to marry Jasmin Bhasin soon?

Apart from this, what added to the speculation was Aly’s Insta story. He used the feature on Instagram, ‘When will I get married?’ and the answer came, ‘Never. However, when his friend and actor Arjit Taneja used the same feature on Aly, the answer came, ‘In a few days. In the video, Jasmin is sitting next to Aly and even Arjit has shared the video on his Insta story with ‘Soon’ written on it.

A few months back, the two stars jetted off to Ladakh to spend some quality time. The duo, along with Aly’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee, has induced a vacation spirit in netizens with their stunning photos of the beautiful landscape of the union territory. Jasmin had shared pictures from the getaway and wrote, “ Sukoon!!! #nofilter #lehladakh.”. While her partner took to his Instagram handle showcasing his adoration for dogs, captioning it, “Meet Julie, Julie I love you". Aly was also seen riding a bike as they ventured out, while Jasmin was in a car accompanied by her friends. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have shared an adorable friendship for a long time before taking the next plunge as they realised their feelings for each other during a reality show. The confession of love happened on national television, a post in which the fans are always excited to catch the duo together.

IMAGE: Instagram/alygoni