Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Live Updates: Who Will Win The BB Trophy This Year?

Bigg Boss 13 went on air on September 20, 2020. The show saw 13 contestants enter this joyride of a journey who were completely unaware of their fate. Since then, each and every contestant has had a rollercoaster ride of a journey and it is today, i.e. February 15, 2020, when the show will see its much-awaited winner. The contenders who are now in the race for the finale are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh. All the six contestants have given a profound contribution to the show which makes them deserving to be here.

Talking about the contestants, while Sidharth showed his varied avatars, Shehnaaz provided wholesome entertainment and Asim and Himanshi’s romance became the talk of the town. It can be safely said that this season has given fans some extremely memorable as well as controversial moments. Such was the popularity of the show that the viewers also decided to extend the show by five weeks. The celebrities who appeared on the show also touted it to be one of the most popular seasons of Bigg Boss. The credit went to all the contestants who left no stone unturned to give their everything on the show. Whether it wad their antics or dialogues; it has all resonated with fans.

This was also the season where the contestants were schooled several times by the host Salman Khan. Salman was also seen entering the house, either for comforting Rashami after Arhaan’s revelation or giving Shehnaaz a reality-check after her breakdown. But the main highlight was when Salman put all the contestants to shame as he cleaned the BB house from the mess created by the housemates. The contestants also got to take a ride along with Deepika Padukone after stepping out of the house. Now, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the final showdown. The fans of the final contenders are also cheering for them incessantly on social media. Let’s see who emerges as the winner of Bigg Boss 13.