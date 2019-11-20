Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Update: Deepika Das And Kishen Bilagali To Be Punished On The Show?

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has managed to entertain the viewers immensely in the last few episodes. The show has seen some high octane drama as well as some challenging tasks which have to be performed by the contestants. The episodes also witness an interesting camaraderie between all the contestants. But it seems that some contestants have unfortunately angered Bigg Boss as well as the viewers of the show. If that was not enough, the housemates also had to pay a heavy penalty for disrupting the decorum of the Bigg Boss house. All started with a task which was given to the contestants by Bigg Boss.

Deepika and Kishen fall inside the pool with their mics on which angers Bigg Boss

According to the task, all the housemates had to fulfil a dare which will be given to them. The task saw Deepika play the role of a seductive teacher. But the task takes a nasty turn when contestant Kishen Bilagali pulls her towards himself and as a result, both of them fall in the swimming pool while wearing their respective mics. This does not go down well with Bigg Boss and he decides to punish the two by asking them to give the entire sugar storage from the house as a penalty. This clearly turned the tables in the house.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is hosted by Kiccha Sudeep

The housemates were extremely upset by Bigg Boss's decision. Kishen especially becomes guilty and seeks responsibility for the entire event upon himself to Bigg Boss. The contestant further asks Bigg Boss to punish him instead of all the other housemates and pleads him to return the confiscated sugar. But it seems like this is not the only thing that Kishen and Deepika have to worry about. The two have also been nominated for eviction this week. Along with them, the other contestants who have been nominated this week are Chandan Achar, Kuri Prathap and Sujatha. It will be interesting to witness which contestant will emerge victorious until the very end in the game. Talking about the show, it has been well-received by the viewers. Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is hosted by South Indian movie star Kiccha Sudeep.

