'Bigg Boss OTT': Nia Sharma Confirms Her Entry As Wild Card Contestant On Reality Show

Fans of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT have been excited ever since it was announced that popular TV actress Nia Sharma is set to enter the house. Sharma will enter as a wild card contestant on the show. The actor is a popular figure and has featured in daily soaps like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Read on to know more details about Nia Sharma's entry in Bigg Boss OTT.

When Will Nia Sharma enter Bigg Boss house?

Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and confirmed that she was all set to enter the house of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The actor shared a fun photo of herself wearing a white sweater and shorts along with a pair of bright pink sneakers. As per several media outlets, Nia was approached by the makers for previous seasons but the actor was reluctant about entering the show, given its controversial nature. But this time, Nia Sharma announced that she would be entering the house on September 1. She wrote, "Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…BB OTT on 1st September."

The reality show is scheduled to last for six weeks and is currently in its fourth week. For now, those in the race for the top position are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Muskaan Jattana and Divya Agarwal. A few celebrities from the ongoing OTT version of the show will be moved to the Bigg Boss house, which will air on television.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma rose to popularity with her role in the popular reality show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She further established herself as a leading and successful actress with her portrayal of Roshni Patel in Zee TV's Jamai Raja, Aarohi Kashyap in Colors TV's thriller Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin Brinda in Colors TV's supernatural revenge series Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Nia was most recently seen in the web series Jamai 2.0, a reboot of her popular show Jamai Raja which was released digitally on the online streaming app ZEE5 in March 2021.

(Image Credits: Nia Shamra's Instagram)