Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Aggarwal Pens A Note Of Gratitude As She Brings The Trophy Home

Divya Aggarwal recently created history by winning the first-ever Bigg Boss OTT and left her fans delighted.

She recently wrote a heartfelt note expressing her feelings on being honoured with all the love and thanked her family, her friends, and her fans for supporting her throughout her Bigg Boss journey.

Divya Aggarwal is ‘elated and honoured’ as she wins the Bigg Boss OTT trophy

Bigg Boss OTT winner, Divya Aggarwal recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared pictures of herself posing with the Bigg Boss OTT winner trophy in her hand. In the caption, she expressed her delight in the achievement and extended her gratitude to every fellow contestant who was impeccable in their unique ways. She even wrote about her journey in the Bigg Bouse house and added how it was filled with challenges. She wrote, “Hello Beautiful People I am extremely elated and honoured with all the love that has been pouring since the last two days. I’m earnestly grateful and so humbled by the recognition I have received throughout my BB OTT journey. I extend my gratitude to every fellow contestant, who were impeccable in their unique ways. The BB OTT journey was filled with challenges, apart from all other emotions, but each hurdle only toughened me and enabled me to make the hard choices. These 42 days have evolved me for who I am today- a more confident, grateful and focused. I have my goals in sight, and I’m not afraid to achieve them.”. In the end, she even gave credit to her fans, family, and friends and referred to them as her D Army. “My BB OTT victory is inconceivable without the love, support and efforts of my D Army, my audience, family, and friends. Thank you papa, I know you were looking out for me throughout my time in there. Loads of love Satnam Waheguru”, she added.

Many fans and celebrity artists took to Divya Aggarwal’s Instagram post and poured love into the comments section. Many fans congratulated her and showered hearts and fire emojis in the comments section to express their love for her. Take a look at some of the fan's reactions to Divya Aggarwal’s latest Instagram post after bagging the Bigg Boss OTT trophy.

Image: Instagram/@divyaagarwal_official