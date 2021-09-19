Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Jumps In Joy During Victory Celebration With Family; Watch

The TV reality show, Bigg Boss OTT has found its winner in actor Divya Agarwal, whose tumultuous journey is now being lauded by fans and friends. After a six-week stint filled with the constant wraths of her fellow contestants, Divya took home the winning trophy on Saturday, September 18. Her longtime beau Varun Sood as well as close friend Rannvijay Singha among other family members and friends have been in a celebratory mode since, glimpses from which has taken the internet by storm.

In a video uploaded by the Roadies taskmaster, Divya can be seen ecstatic with joy as she jumps across the room and hugs Rannvijay, who can't contain his excitement either. The duo is accompanied by Varun Sood, his sister and Harman Singha among others. Lauding her win, the video also showcases Varun and her adorably hugging as they witness the finale's telecast.

Divya Agarwal wins Bigg Boss OTT

Her victory celebrations come after an arduous journey in the Bigg Boss house, with grilling tasks and daily altercations with co-contestants. The finalist included Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Divya Agarwal out of which the latter's fan following hailed her the winner.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, September 19, Ranvijay shared a clip of close friends and family in celebratory mode as they accompany Divya. He wrote, "The trophy is home. @divyaagarwal_official won!! Thanks a ton to all of you for voting for her! So proud of @varunsood12 @harmansingha @akshitasood @sartajsangha @esha_bhuchar @prince_agarwal_ and all Divya’s friends who were doing all the hard work from outside too!" Take a look

Since her entry into the Bigg Boss house, Divya has had several altercations with fellow contestants, taking the show's host and audiences by storm with her unparalleled confidence. While many thinking Divya was arrogant and over the top oblivious in her journey, she bagged the trophy, fighting like a lone ranger till the end.

More about Divya Agarwal's accolades

Now a renowned Television celebrity, Divya Agarwal rose to fame with her stint in MTV Splitsvilla 10 with actor Priyank Sharma, where the duo's chemistry garnered headlines. She went on to participate in another MTV reality show Ace of Space along with her now-boyfriend Varun Sood and emerged as a winner. After two back-to-back reality shows, she starred in the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns, action-drama web series Cartel, along with hosting reality shows like Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace The Quarantine.

