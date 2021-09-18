Last Updated:

'Bigg Boss OTT' Winner Is Divya Agarwal? Twitter Buzzes Around Her 'victory'

Buzz around Divya Agarwal emerging as the 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner as been growing on Twitter after a poll and a handle reported her lead.

The latest season of Bigg Boss, has brought out several new elements to the mix, an Over-the-Top venture, a season of just over 40 days and a conclusion much before the year-end or the start of the next year. A journey filled with 'Over-the-Top' content, Bigg Boss OTT is now gearing up for its grand finale. So who out of the five contestants, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat is going to win the show?

While the winner is set to be announced on Saturday, one of the contestants who seems to have got popular among netizens has been Divya Agarwal. Not just fans of the actor-reality show star rooting for her, there also has some buzz around her emerging as a winner. 

Twitter buzzes around Divya Agarwal winning Bigg Boss OTT

It was earlier this week that the mid-week elimination of Neha Bhasin led to five contestants earning their ticket to the grand finale. But, out of the finalists, Divya seems to have it going for her if Twitter reactions are anything to go by.

Divya Agarwal fans have been pouring out their love, calling her the 'OTT boss'  and that she was 'killing it', giving her 'best' with her performance, including some of her friends cheering for her.

As reports of the Splistvilla star's alleged lead and an imminent 'win' also started doing the rounds, some fans shared that they should not get carried away and continue to vote for their favourite star, and make her proud. 

Not just that, as per a Twitter poll, that saw votes from close to 15,000 people, Divya Agarwal was favoured by a whopping 84.1% for a victory. Only Pratik Sehajpal managed some sort of reactions at 14.3% while Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat did not even manage 1% of the votes. 

A Twitter handle, known for giving the inside scoop on Bigg Boss, shared that even in the real votes, Divya had no match. The handle claimed that the finalist was all set to emerge as a winner since she was leading by at least double the votes of her nearest competitor.

Bigg Boss OTT grand finale streams on Voot Select on Saturday at 7 p.m.

