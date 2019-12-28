'Bigg Boss' Fame Sapna Choudhary Injured In Accident In Gurugram, Car Badly Damaged

Sapna Choudhary met with an accident in Gurugram on Thursday. The dancer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant escaped with minor injuries. However, her car was severely damaged.

As per reports, the incident took place at the Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram. Choudhary was reportedly returning after shopping at Sohna Road. Media reports claimed that her white Fortuner was hit by another speeding car from behind. She was accompanied by a driver and was seated at the back seat.

Sapna got minor injuries as a result of the collision. Her car, however, was damaged as the number plate and the rear portion was defaced. Reports claimed that the other car fled the scene.

Alleged pictures of the damaged car too surfaced on social media.

As per reports, the police have confirmed the incident. Inspector Mukesh of Badshahpur police station was quoted as saying that they had not received any complaint of the incident. He added that they would take action and investigate if any complaint would be lodged.

Sapna Choudhary on work front

Sapna had attained popularity as a dancer in Haryana. Her major claim to fame was her stint in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss. She had survived almost two months in the Bigg Boss house in the season that aired from October 2017 to January 2018.

Since then, Sapna featured in numerous music videos and promotional songs. She also made headlines for joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in July this year. This was after reports of her joining Congress had become a talking point.

"There was no need to think twice. I was highly impressed by BJP's work. BJP is a great party and I have taken its membership," she was quoted as saying then.

