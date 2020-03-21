Bob Saget Has A Funny Epiphany During Self-isolation, Says He Has Become 'Danny Tanner'

Veteran Hollywood actor Bob Saget, who is also a comedian by profession, shared an extremely hilariously joke about his self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak all over the world. The 63-year-old actor played the role of the obsessively clean Danny Tanner in the popular American sitcom Full House which aired from 1987 to 1995. Bob Saget took to his Twitter account and joked about how, just like Danny Tanner, he has been spending his days cleaning, vacuuming and sanitizing his house.

Have a look:

Oh. My. God. I spend my day cleaning and vacuuming and sanitizing everything in the house. I have become Danny Tanner. — bob saget (@bobsaget) March 19, 2020

Candace Cameron, who played the role of Danny's eldest daughter D.J in the iconic show, was one of the first to reply to Bob Saget's post. She poked fun at him by saying that Bob has finally embraced Danny Tanner after running away from him for years. Comedian Jeff Ross also commented on Saget's post by saying that at this time, with the coronavirus at large in the world, 'we are all Danny Tanner'.

Have a look:

Bob Saget isn't the only one who has shared his humor with the world during self-isolation. Comedian and Television host Ellen Degeneres has also been posting videos through her Instagram account to share her boredom during the self-quarantine with her fans and followers. The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced people to lock down themselves in their houses. Celebrities have gone ahead and spoken up on the issue and how they are dealing with it.

Coronavirus outbreak in the world

The novel coronavirus has claimed about 11,580 lives all around the world with above 2.78 lakh confirmed cases across 166 countries. The deadly virus originated in the city of Wuhan in China and spread across the world within 2 months. Italy has the maximum number of deaths until now with above 4000 deaths.

