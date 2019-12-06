Fuller House Season 5 Released; Twitterati Shares Excitement

Fuller House is an American sitcom, created by Jeff Franklin. The show is aired on Netflix. The first half of the fifth and the final season of Fuller House released on Netflix today, December 6. The Full House spin-off, Fuller House season 1, launched on Netflix in February 2016. The show started with the story of D.J. Fuller, who is a mother of three young boys and a widow. D.J.'s sister Stephanie, her best friend Kimmy, and Kimmy's teenage daughter all move in to help raise her sons. The house is now a lot "fuller" with season 5.

The cast of season 5

In the season 5 of Fuller House, Candace Bure will be reprising her role as D.J. Tanner-Fuller along with co-stars Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, Soni Nicole Bringas as Ramona, Michael Campion as Jackson, Elias Harger as Max, Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Tommy, Adam Hagenbuch as Jimmy Gibbler, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon and Ashley Liao as Lola. The original cast of Full House, including Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier, will also be making appearances throughout the season.

Here's how fans reacted to the show:

Before anything starts.



All I'm going to say is I've been rooting for Steve and DJ since I was a little girl.



Matt is great.



But he's not Steve.



And I just want Steve and DJ to finally get their "Happily ever after"#FullHouse to #FullerHouse



Please don't let me down pic.twitter.com/WqMyB8bIKJ — ❄Ashley❄ (@TeachThatAsh) December 6, 2019

I stopped for a few mins but now im watching again. No better feeling than seeing “new episodes” on the Fuller House screen! #FullerHouse pic.twitter.com/q41iDRLdEN — #StreamSimple (@Kiralcoholic) December 6, 2019

