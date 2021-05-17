'Broken But Beautiful 3' Trailer: A Blend Of Love, Hate, Obsession, Jealousy And Revenge

Broken But Beautiful 3 is a romantic drama series starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles. The show is created by Ekta Kapoor, revolving around love, heartbreaks and more between two people, and will be available on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The Broken but Beautiful 3 trailer was released on May 16, 2021, and as the trailer was out, netizens took to social media to express their views. Take a look below.

A look at Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer

In the Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer, Sidharth Shukla is introduced as Agastya Rao, “the angry young man of the Hindi theatre.” He is at the top of his career. The story revolves around how Agastya faces ups and downs when he falls in love with Rumi (played by Sonia Rathee.) As per the trailer, Rumi appears to be a scriptwriter. Both of them have different worlds but get involved in a no-strings-attached relationship. They soon fall in love, which takes the two on a ride full of twists and turns. The trailer is a mixture of emotions love, hate, obsession, despair, revenge, and jealousy. It leaves a long-lasting impression on the viewers with some dialogues such as, “It's scary when you get what you want,” “Sometimes the things you want are not the things you need”, “obsession never ends, it shifts,” and “It’s more powerful to fall out of love than in love.” The Broken but Beautiful 3 release date has not been confirmed yet.

A look at how netizens reacted to the Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer

Fans took to Twitter and shared the trailer of the upcoming show while expressing their views about the same. One of them said, “We just Loved the trailer..BBB3 TRAILER OUT”. Others commented writing, “Loved the trailer now looking forward to the series,” “Amazing Trailor,” “Trailer is just mind blowing!”

Actor Simran Kaur Mundi tweeted, "Omg This New Season of #BrokenButBeautiful3 looking Sooooo damn GOOD cannot wait to binge watch All the besttt". Have a look at the reactions below.

