'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 8 Ep. 1 Sheds Light On Racism Issue After George Floyd Case

As Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 was recently released, the fans have been enjoying the first two episodes released on Thursday that addressed the popular George Floyd case. It also depicted how the characters of the show managed to deal with the pandemic and police brutality issues.

What happened in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 1?

In the latest episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8, Jake and Boyle address the solution to the social distance high-fives with gloves stuck to broomsticks. One of their co-workers, Rosa then makes a revelation that she is planning to quit the job as the George Floyd protests and police brutality had become a big issue to be ignored anymore. The episode also witnesses the return of Amy from her maternity leave after she was asked to extend it due to the pandemic. It also depicted how Hitchcock had finally retired but was available to everyone through video calls.

Later in the episode, Rosa reveals that she has quit the job in response to George Floyd protests and mentioned that she has set up a place as a private detective who would be specializing in scrutinizing allegations against police brutality. On listening to this, even Jake request her to let him join her. They both then receive a case of a Black woman who was assaulted by policemen as she refused to let them check her bag. As they begin their investigation by going door-to-door, they learnt how people’s opinions had apparently changed against the NYPD.

Further, Jake even admits that he has been assisting Rosa in the case because he wants to prove that he is one of the ‘good ones’ in the system while Rosa reacts to it saying that it is solely her decision to take this up and leave her job. Though the episode takes up the sensitive issue of George Floyd, they still leave the discussion open for the upcoming episodes of this season. It also takes a comedic spin with Charles trying to be a good anti-racist to Terry and running into him at the saloon.

Here’s the list of airing dates of all the episodes of the final season-

Episode 1 - August 12, 2021

Episode 2 - August 12, 2021

Episode 3 - August 19, 2021

Episode 4 - August 19, 2021

Episode 5 - August 26, 2021

Episode 6 - August 26, 2021

Episode 7 - September 2, 2021

Episode 8 - September 2, 2021

Episode 9 - September 16, 2021

Episode 10 - September 16, 2021

IMAGE: NBC BROOKLYN99 TWITTER

